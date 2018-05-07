Cardiff Blues: Gethin Jenkins an injury doubt for Challenge Cup final

Cardiff Blues could be without their injured captain Gethin Jenkins for Friday's European Challenge Cup final.

Head coach Danny Wilson said the 37-year-old prop is a doubt after picking up a calf injury during their semi-final win over Pau .

Blues face Gloucester in Bilbao and will be going for their second title in the tournament, having won it in 2010.

Wilson said there was a "big question mark" over Jenkins' fitness.

"It's been a calf niggle from the semi-final that just hasn't healed in time, we hoped it would, but it hasn't."

Blues will be back in training on Wednesday, which Wilson said will be "the final opportunity" for Jenkins to prove his fitness.

Wilson said Jenkins' leadership qualities are "second to none", and they go "right through the week, not just on game day".

He added the Blues have been developing other leaders over the last two or three years.

"Ellis Jenkins has captained the team this season as much as Gethin Jenkins has, and he's done a really good job," said Wilson.

"Although we'll miss his [Jenkins'] leadership, I think we've got other leaders in the group that have played a lot of rugby and played in a lot of big games.

"We've got two loosehead props in Rhys Gill and Brad Thyer who have also played really good rugby."