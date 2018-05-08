Tom Heathcote: Worcester Warriors release Scotland stand-off

Tom Heathcote racked up 172 points, mostly with the boot in his 34 appearances for Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors have released Scotland stand-off Tom Heathcote after his succession of head injuries.

The three-times capped international, 26, is one of 15 out-of-contract players to exit Sixways this summer.

Moves for Will Spencer and David Denton to Leicester, Jackson Willison to Bath and Huw Taylor to Dragons had already been announced, as well as Donncha O'Callaghan's retirement.

But a lack of game time for Heathcote has forced his departure from the club.

Heathcote has missed large parts of the last two seasons following numerous concussion injuries.

"I'd like to go on record and thank the players for their efforts at the club," said Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons. "I wish them the best of the luck in their future endeavours."

In addition, fellow stand-off Dorian Jones returns to Dragons following the completion of his loan.

Another Worcester 10, Sam Olver, will also move to Championship runners-up Ealing Trailfinders, along with forward Andrew Durutalo, who returns to the West London club he originally joined a year ago.

Worcester have also released scum-half Grayson Hart and hooker Kurt Haupt following the end of their respective short-tem deals.

As for Warriors' two current internationals, England and Lions centre Ben Te'o and Wales wing Josh Adams, both still have a year left on their contract.

Warriors signings for 2018-19

Backs: Scott van Breda, full-back (Jersey Reds), Ashley Beck, centre (Ospreys), Francois Venter, centre (Cheetahs); Michael Heaney, scrum-half (Doncaster Knights); Jono Lance, fly-half (Queensland Reds)

Forwards: Callum Black, prop (Ulster); Cornell du Preez, back row (Edinburgh); Isaac Miller, hooker (London Scottish); Michael Fatialofa, lock (Hurricanes)

Warriors departures

Backs: Jackson Willison centre (Bath), Michael Dowsett, scrum-half, Max Stelling, centre, Ben Howard, full-back, Tom Heathcote, stand-off, Dorian Jones (returning to Dragons after loan), Sam Olver, stand-off (Ealing Trailfinders), Grayson Hart, scrum-half (end of short-term deal)

Forwards: Donncha O'Callaghan, lock (retirement), David Denton, loose forward (Leicester Tigers), Will Spencer, lock (Leicester Tigers), Biyi Alo, prop (Soyaux Angouleme), Huw Taylor, loose forward (Dragons), Kurt Haupt, hooker (end of short-term deal), Andrew Durutalo, loose forward (Ealing Trailfinders)