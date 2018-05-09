Scots face 'more competition than ever' to cap young players - Gregor Townsend

Harlequins' James Lang is one of six uncapped players selected for Scotland's June tour

Head coach Gregor Townsend admits he faces more competition than ever to persuade young players to pledge their allegiances to Scotland.

Scottish Rugby has enhanced its scouting network to identify Scottish-qualified talent in other nations.

But age-grade internationals Ben Vellacott and Gary Graham may be lost to the Scots, having been included in England senior squads this season.

"You've got more competitors on the market," Townsend said.

"When good players come on the scene now, they're getting noticed before they play for the professional clubs.

"We had an excellent performance from our Under-18 team a few weeks ago, our Under-20s were excellent last year and I'm sure not just club representatives were watching these young players - national coaches were watching them and also agents.

"That's now the environment which I'd imagine has happened in football for the last 20-30 years. We have to do a good job to sell, if that's the phrase, to persuade players that playing for Scotland is the right thing for their careers."

Townsend, who named his 33-man squad for the June tour of the Americas on Tuesday, said he may consider selecting Graham and Vellacott in future, should they fail to win England honours.

Scottish-qualified trio Cam Redpath, Ben Vellacott and Gary Graham are presently pursuing senior honours with England

The 45-year-old hopes to convince fly-half Cam Redpath, son of former Scotland captain and Scotland Under-20 coach Bryan Redpath, to follow in his father's footsteps and choose thistle over rose.

Redpath junior has played for England Under-18 and Under-20, and at 17 became the youngest player to start a competitive game for Sale Sharks when he made his debut for the English Premiership club in November.

"He's got a big season ahead of him next year as he becomes a professional and leaves school and joins Sale full-time," Townsend said of the pivot, who is now 18.

"I'm sure he's going to have a busy summer this year whatever tour he's on, whether he's with England Under-20s in the Junior World Championship or [England boss] Eddie Jones takes him to South Africa with the England team.

"If he becomes a better player this summer, which we all hope he does, and gets onto the horizon of playing international rugby, I'd love him to play for Scotland like his dad did."

Townsend has secured the services of England-based James Lang, the 23-year-old Harlequins back who is one of six uncapped players included in the touring squad.

Townsend has led Scotland to seven victories from 11 Tests since taking charge last summer

"We've known for a while he's Scottish-qualified," Townsend said. "He got involved with Harlequins last season, I looked at him and how he was playing before last year's [summer] tour, and we kept an eye on him throughout the season.

"He had a cracking game against Wasps before Christmas. He played a bit of full-back and a bit of 12, but has mainly been cover for stand-off, mainly off the bench, and it's really the last two months we've tracked him a lot closer.

"I spoke to him during the Six Nations to say that we are watching how you play and if you keep up your good form, you could be in the mix for summer.

"As a 12, and that's primarily what we're looking at him as, his ball-carrying ability is probably his biggest strength, his ability to break tackles, but also the fact he can play 10 and have a second receiver, second kicker at 12 is something we want to explore on tour."