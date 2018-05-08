Kyle Eastmond: Wasps' injury-hit utility back heads for exit at Ricoh Arena

Former St Helens player Kyle Eastmond has made just 16 Premiership appearances in two seasons with Wasps

Utility back Kyle Eastmond is one of four Wasps players who will not be kept on at the end of the season by the Premiership club.

Eastmond, 28, moved from Bath in 2016, but injuries have limited the former rugby league player to 23 appearances.

Prop Paul Doran-Jones, 33, lock Matt Symons, 28, and centre Brendan Macken, 26, will also leave the Premiership play-off semi-finalists.

"I hope the players have enjoyed their time with us," said boss Dai Young.

"On behalf of everyone at Wasps, I would like to thank Paul, Kyle, Brendan and Matt for their contributions.

"Professional rugby is a tough world within which players and coaches do move clubs, but it still can be a sad time when faces change."

Wasps have already revealed that two more England players, James Haskell and Danny Cipriani, will also leave at the end of the season.

Where next for Eastmond?

Dual-code international Eastmond, who has been linked with a move back to his native north-west with Sale, made his name in rugby league at St Helens as a scrum-half, winning four England caps.

But he has played mostly at centre, and occasionally at full-back, in his time in the 15-man code - and he won all his six England rugby union caps in midfield.

Following the latest of his injuries, he had only just become available for selection again to Young after being banned for six weeks following two dangerous tackles in the space of two minutes in Wasps' win at Harlequins in February.

Former Waikato Chiefs second row forward Symons has played 31 times since also joining Wasps two years ago from London Irish.

Macken has scored nine tries in 30 appearances since arriving at Wasps from Leinster in 2015.

Former Northampton and London Welsh prop Doran-Jones has made just four appearances since joining Wasps from Gloucester last summer, after a brief spell on loan.