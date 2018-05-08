George North at centre of Wales coach Warren Gatland's tour plans

George North has scored 32 tries for Wales in 73 Tests

George North is likely to figure at centre on Wales' June tour.

Coach Warren Gatland has used the 6ft 4in, 17st British and Irish Lions wing there before, but is keen to experiment ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wales play South Africa in Washington, USA, on 2 June before two Tests against Argentina on the following weekends.

"I've spoken to him about potentially covering the midfield as I know we've used him in the past there," Gatland said.

"I've spoken to him about following other players like [New Zealand pair] Ma'a Nonu and Tana Umaga who ended up moving into midfield.

"He gives us a different option, he's excited about coming on tour and he wants to be involved.

"He can cover both [positions]. Come the World Cup he could end up on the wing, but it gives us another option. When he has moved in the past he has done exceptionally well."

North will play for Ospreys next season, returning to Wales after five years in England with Northampton Saints.

"I'd like to see him get some game time there [at centre] with the Ospreys as well because we still think he's a potentially midfield option for us," Gatland said.

"He originally was a midfielder but has played most of his rugby on the wing. I think it will be great for him to be adept at both positions - being strong on the wing and being able to come in.

"The key to when he plays well is having lots of touches. He causes opposition teams so many problems, not from a try-scoring perspective, but getting over the gainline.

"We will definitely give him the licence to operate that way, and give him as many touches of the ball as he can. George will benefit from that."

Wales centre Scott Williams is also a new recruit at the Liberty Stadium after switching from Scarlets, meaning there is the potential for him to hone an international midfield pairing alongside North at regional level.

North will be 'looked after'

Gatland believes that North's return to Wales will benefit the 26-year-old in terms of fitness, as he has suffered from a string of injuries over the past few seasons - including a worrying sequence of concussions.

"George has found the last year or so frustrating," Gatland admitted.

"He's had a few injuries and pulled out of the Lions which was disappointing. He's excited about coming back to Wales on a NDC [National Dual Contract] and the fact he's going to be looked after with the number of games he has for his club.

Wales and Lions back George North will play for Ospreys next season after leaving Northampton

"He's looking forward to having a good break after this tour. He said he can't remember the last time he had a decent off-season so he's excited about being looked after and hopefully we can get him back into the sort of world-class form we know he's capable of.

"With that, the Ospreys and Wales will both benefit in the years to come.

"The World Cup was definitely part of his motivation and part of the reason he decided to come back.

"He just felt that he would be managed well in Wales on a NDC. He will get some specific help with our conditioners. He will be managed with the games that he plays and the rest that he gets. He felt that was important given his age.

"By his own admission he probably has not played his best rugby since 2013. He has had good games on and off and has been unlucky with injuries. He has been desperate to get back to being fit, sharp and the player he is capable of being."