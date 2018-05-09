Ireland rugby: Four coaches sign contract extensions

Farrell, Feek, Easterby and Murphy have enjoyed success as part of Joe Schmidt's coaching staff

Four Ireland coaches have signed contract extensions which will see them remain in their roles until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Forwards coach Simon Easterby, defence coach Andy Farrell and skills coach Richie Murphy have extended their commitments to June 2020.

Scrum coach Greg Feek will taking up a coaching position with Japanese side Ricoh in the coming weeks.

He will continue to work with Ireland until the completion of the World Cup.

All four coaches were involved in Ireland's successful Six Nations campaign this year.

"We have a world class coaching group that has driven and sustained high levels of performance on the international stage," said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

"They also support the work of the provinces with their technical expertise and play an important role in the development of young players on the pathway to international honours."

Feek and Murphy both joined the national coaching set up from Leinster where they had worked under head coach Joe Schmidt. Easterby previously held the head coach role at Welsh side Scarlets.

Former Lions coach Farrell was part of Stuart Lancaster's England coaching set up between 2011 and 2015.