Josh Navidi named Welsh Rugby Writers' Association player of the year

From the section

Back-row Josh Navidi impressed for Wales during the 2017 Autumn Tests and 2018 Six Nations

Wales and Cardiff Blues back-row Josh Navidi has been named the Welsh Rugby Writers' Association player of the year.

The 27-year-old edged Scarlets hooker Ken Owens, who was voted the most promising player in 2010, to take the title by a single vote.

Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes was third.

The journalists voted Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans as this year's most promising player.

The 21-year-old's nearest rival was up-and-coming wing and team-mate Owen Lane.

In the Premiership, Merthyr RFC's Kyle Evans was named the best player.

There was also recognition for RGC pair Afan Bagshaw and Dione Jones, Lee Rees of Llandovery, Morgan Griffiths of Carmarthen Quins, Ross Jones of Ebbw Vale and Dale Stuckey of Pontypridd.