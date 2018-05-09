Beno Obano: Bath prop signs new three-year contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Bath Rugby prop Beno Obano spits some bars on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast

Bath prop Beno Obano has signed a new three-year contract with Todd Blackadder's Premiership side.

The 23-year-old made his debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2015 and was promoted from the club's academy at the start of the season.

He made 19 appearances this season and was called up to an England training squad in December.

"Beno is a huge character, who will play a significant role in the club's future," said boss Blackadder.

Obano, who helped Bath to sixth place this season, told the club website: "Undoubtedly we would have liked to have finished higher, but the club is ambitious and I anticipate great things will follow."