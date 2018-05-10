World Rugby U20 Championship: Scrum-half Dane Blacker returns for Wales

Scrum-half Dane Blacker played for Wales in the 2017 World Rugby U20 Championship

Wales Under-20s have selected fit again Dane Blacker for the World Rugby U20 Championship in France in May and June.

The Cardiff Blues scrum-half missed this year's U20 Six Nations with a back injury.

Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell continues as captain, having worn the armband earlier in the year.

Ospreys duo of centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and wing Dewi Cross make the step up after featuring for Wales U18 this year.

Wales will face Australia, New Zealand and Japan in their pool.

Interim head coach Geraint Lewis said: "We've used the Six Nations to develop and observe a large group of players in preparation for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

"In doing so we've made selection a very difficult process for ourselves, but that's a positive thing.

"Our pool is very tough, but everyone's excited because we don't often play southern hemisphere teams. Experiencing a different style of play is a key aspect of our players' development."

Wales will take on Australia at the Stade de la Mediterranee in Béziers on Wednesday, 30 May (20:00 BST), and New Zealand at the same venue on Sunday, 3 June (15:30 BST).

They then round off Pool A with a trip to the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan for a meeting with Japan on Thursday, 7 June (17:30 BST).

Wales U20 squad:

Forwards: Taine Basham (Dragons), Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Chris Coleman (Dragons), Dan Davis (Scarlets), Rhys Davies (Bath Rugby), Rhys Davies (Scarlets), Ben Fry (Dragons), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Alun Lawrence (Cardiff Blues), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Tommy Reffell (c) (Leicester Tigers), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Max Williams (Dragons).

Backs: Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets), Dewi Cross (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys).