Premiership Rugby Cup to replace Anglo-Welsh Cup from next season

Exeter beat Bath 28-11 in the last Anglo-Welsh Cup final in March

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is to be replaced by a new Premiership Rugby Cup from next season.

The new competition will include the 12 English Premiership sides, split into three pools of four teams.

They were joined by the four Welsh regions for the Anglo-Welsh Cup, which started in 2005-06, with Exeter Chiefs beating Bath in this season's final.

However, the Welsh Rugby Union plans to now focus on developing young players with a dedicated under-23 competition.

"The Cup has been a highly successful competition in recent years in helping develop the best new Premiership and England players, in front of big crowds and TV audiences," said Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty.

"Many Test players including Owen Farrell, George Ford and Maro Itoje all made their senior debuts in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and the competition has seen many different club coaches taking responsibility for the Cup team and developing their experience and skills in charge."

The draw for the group stage of the inaugural season of the Premiership Rugby Cup will take place on 6 July.