Santiago Cordero: Argentina full-back signs new Exeter Chiefs contract

Santiago Cordero has scored 12 tries in 33 international appearances for Argentina

Argentina international Santiago Cordero has signed a new one-year contract with Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, joined the Devon club on a short-term deal in January.

Cordero has featured six times for the Chiefs in the Premiership since his move from Super Rugby side Jaguares.

"I am very excited. It is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and as a person here, so I am really happy," he told the club website.