Santiago Cordero: Argentina full-back signs new Exeter Chiefs contract

Santiago Cordero in action for Exeter Chiefs
Santiago Cordero has scored 12 tries in 33 international appearances for Argentina

Argentina international Santiago Cordero has signed a new one-year contract with Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or at full-back, joined the Devon club on a short-term deal in January.

Cordero has featured six times for the Chiefs in the Premiership since his move from Super Rugby side Jaguares.

"I am very excited. It is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and as a person here, so I am really happy," he told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured