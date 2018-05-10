Scott Lawson: Newcastle Falcons and Scotland hooker to retire

Scott Lawson has featured 109 times for Newcastle Falcons in all competitions

Newcastle and Scotland hooker Scott Lawson will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old won the last of his 47 international caps against Wales in February after being recalled to the squad following a three-year absence.

He began his career with Biggar RFC and had spells with Glasgow Warriors, Sale Sharks, Gloucester and London Irish before moving to Newcastle in 2013.

He will become director of rugby at the University of St Andrews this summer.

"With the season we've had it feels like now is the moment to call it a day," he said.

"I'd like to thank [director of rugby] Dean Richards and the Falcons as a club for being so understanding throughout the whole process.

"It's culminating for me in a Premiership semi-final and hopefully a final, and the club is in great hands."

Newcastle travel to Exeter Chiefs in their play-off semi-final on Saturday, 19 May [kick-off 15:30 BST].