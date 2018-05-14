BBC Sport - 'I've definitely become a better player' at Scarlets - Tadhg Beirne

Beirne leaving Scarlets 'a better player'

Tadhg Beirne says he has "definitely become a better player" since joining the Scarlets two years ago.

The 26-year-old was discarded by Leinster, but under Wayne Pivac has transformed into one of Europe's finest forwards.

The lock is due to leave the Llanelli region at the end of the season after signing a two year deal with Munster as he pursues international honours.

Top videos

Video

Beirne leaving Scarlets 'a better player'

Video

Who will be England's World Cup wildcards?

Video

Shelvey 'dreams' of being called up by England

Video

The aggro, the accent and the zips - Wenger's best bits

Video

Man City not a great team yet - Shearer

Video

Swansea City: Where did it all go wrong?

Video

Reaching 100 points is 'magnificent' - Guardiola

Video

Motson recalls classic gaffs in Bafta acceptance speech

Video

Too late to cure my football addiction - Wenger

Top Stories