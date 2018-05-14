BBC Sport - 'I've definitely become a better player' at Scarlets - Tadhg Beirne
Tadhg Beirne says he has "definitely become a better player" since joining the Scarlets two years ago.
The 26-year-old was discarded by Leinster, but under Wayne Pivac has transformed into one of Europe's finest forwards.
The lock is due to leave the Llanelli region at the end of the season after signing a two year deal with Munster as he pursues international honours.