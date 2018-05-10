Cornish Pirates: Championship club signs hooker Dan Frost from Taunton

Cornish Pirates player-coach Alan Paver (pictured) believes new signing Dan Frost will get 'stronger and stronger'.

Cornish Pirates have signed Taunton hooker Dan Frost on a one-year deal after two successful loan spells at Mennaye Field.

The 21-year-old scored two tries in 10 appearances during his two stays with the Championship club this season.

In his second spell, Foster helped Pirates end the season with seven straight wins to finish fourth.

"We are really excited Dan has signed for us," Cornish Pirates' player-coach Alan Paver told the club website.

"In two spells on loan Dan showed what he is about and in his second spell played a part in helping us secure those seven Championship wins in a row, which was a tremendous effort.

"His set-piece also showed a massive improvement, especially his throwing, and we can only see someone like Dan getting stronger and stronger."