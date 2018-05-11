Charlie Maddison: Jersey Reds sign Rotherham Titans hooker for 2018-19 season
Jersey Reds have signed hooker Charlie Maddison from Rotherham Titans.
The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Yorkshire club, playing 60 games and captaining them this season as they were relegated to National One.
"He's a whole-hearted player who I expect to provide genuine competition for our other hookers," Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon said.
Maddison is the 14th new player to join the Reds ahead of next season.