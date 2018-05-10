England coach Eddie Jones warns Danny Cipriani over conduct

Jones insists that he was not recalling Cipriani as he had never picked him during his time in charge of England

England coach Eddie Jones has warned Danny Cipriani that he would not hesitate to send him home if he misbehaves on tour to South Africa.

Jones has included 30-year-old Cipriani, who has won 14 caps and last started for England in 2008, in his 34-man squad for the three-Test trip.

"If he is disruptive he won't be there, it's as simple as that," Jones told BBC Radio 5 live.

"There is a plane coming back from Johannesburg as well."

Cipriani argued with England attack coach Mike Catt after learning he was not part of the World Cup squad in 2015, was marginalised by head coach Martin Johnson before the 2011 tournament and was dropped from the team in 2008 after visiting a nightclub prior to a match against Scotland.

Cipriani says he is focused on Wasps' Premiership semi-final against Exeter before considering his international hopes

On club duty, he was involved in a training-ground fight with Wasps team-mate Josh Lewsey in 2008, fined over a nightclub incident while playing for Melbourne Rebels in 2011 and hit by a bus on a night out with Sale in 2013.

He was also found guilty of drink-driving after crashing his car in 2016.

Cipriani's tackling and all-round physicality has been questioned on the field in the past, but Jones says the playmaker has improved those areas of his game.

"He has stopped playing in a dinner suit that helps. He has become a lot more physical, taking the ball to the line a lot more. That has been a significant change to his game," Jones added.

"Our job as coaches is not to stifle his creativity. It is to make sure that he can be his own player, his own personality, but also to understand that he has that role within the team."

Cipriani's last England appearance was as a replacement full-back in a World Cup warm-up match against France in August 2015

Analysis

Former England scrum-half and BBC Radio 5 live analyst Matt Dawson:

I think Cipriani's inclusion has to be a little bit of a surprise because he is getting on a bit.

He seems to be maturing and able to play a more level-headed game for Wasps but I don't know if it is going to be right for the international game.

Danny Cipriani is more unorthodox, more elusive and has a few more tricks than George Ford. But that is not the issue for me for an England that have suffered at the breakdown in the Six Nations.

It does offer the incentive to players in the Premiership though that if you are playing consistently well you will get your shot internationally.