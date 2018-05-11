Wasps: Billy Searle among five Championship players signed for 2018/19 season

Billy Searle scored 28 points in 12 Premiership outings for Bristol during the 2016-17 season

Wasps have added five players from the Championship to their squad for the 2018-19 Premiership campaign.

Flanker Joe Atkinson, 26, and centre Ross Neal, 22, will join from London Scottish while Nottingham back row Ben Morris, 26, has also agreed terms.

Bedford Blues captain Michael Le Bourgeois, a 27-year-old who can play across the back line, will also move to the Ricoh Arena this summer.

Bristol fly-half Billy Searle, 22, completes the quintet who have signed.

"We have taken a lot of care in scouting these five players," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"All are exciting prospects who have been stand-out performers in the Championship this season."