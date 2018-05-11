Champions Cup final: Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster against Racing 92

Larmour was the only uncapped player in Ireland's Six Nations squad at the start of the season

Champions Cup final: Leinster v Racing 92 Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao Date: Saturday, 12 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST

Jordan Larmour will start in Leinster's Champions Cup final against Racing 92 in Bilbao on Saturday.

The 20-year-old wing, whose breakthrough season also featured three appearances in Ireland's Grand Slam win, replaces Fergus McFadden, with Luke McGrath at scrum-half.

All Blacks great Dan Carter is on the bench for Racing 92 with South African Pat Lambie starting at fly-half.

Former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan is part of the French side's pack.

The Leinster pack is unchanged from the semi-final victory over Scarlets.

Leinster are captained by Isa Nacewa in his final European game for the province before he retires at the end of the season.

Centre Robbie Henshaw partners Garry Ringrose in midfield having earlier recovered from a dislocated shoulder.

While Leinster stand-off Johnny Sexton is in place at 10, Carter has fallen down the pecking order at his Parisian side.

The 36-year-old, who has agreed a move to Japanese side Kobe Steelers when his three-year contract expires at the end of the season, is joined on the bench by compatriot Joe Rokocoko.

Leinster are aiming for a record-equalling fourth elite European title, while Racing 92, who lost to Saracens in the 2016 final, are hoping to land their first.

Leinster: Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Nacewa; Sexton, L. McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Fardy, Leavy, Murphy

Replacements: Tracy, J.McGrath, Porter, Ruddock, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Loughlin

Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Chavancy, Andreu; Lambie, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa, Ryan, Nakarawa, Lauret, Le Roux, Nyanga

Replacements: Avei, Kakovin, Johnston, Palu, Chouzenoux, Gibert, Carter, Rokocoko