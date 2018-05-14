Danny Cipriani to join Gloucester next season to help England career

Danny Cipriani has won 14 caps for England so far - his last appearance for his country was in 2015

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani has signed for Premiership rivals Gloucester.

The 30-year-old, whose contract at the Coventry-based club ends this summer, has opted to stay in England to remain eligible for international selection.

Cipriani was recently recalled to the England squad after a three-year absence.

He helped Wasps finish third in the Premiership to set up a semi-final against Saracens.

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson told BBC Radio 5 live that the move will allow Cipriani to pursue his international dreams.

"He obviously will have had offers from overseas," he said. "There will be routes much easier for him to give up his England dream and walk away from this country.

"But to get picked for the tour of South Africa this summer means the door is wide open. If he wants to play for England he must play here.

"Sale did him a favour and he lit it up at Wasps - now Gloucester get the opportunity to have his mercurial talent."