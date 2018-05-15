This entry is now closed for comments.
I think Gloucester will be the team to watch next season with first Banahan and now Cipriani in the team. Mind you they need to play a 'quick-fire' scrum-half as well. Cipriani is a class act & I hope he gets lots of chances in SA
Glos need more than a touch of magic judging by performance last Fri in Bilbao. Have they got a scrum half who can deliver the quick ball DC prefers? Banahan could bring some much needed focus and consistency though and players will be needed to have a chance in Champions Cup.
DC is s maverick who has moments of magic but nowhere near cool or more importantly consistent enough for international rugby. Probably a good signing for Gloucester though.
Excellent signing but assume it’s only a 1 year deal as will leave his options open for France if he doesn’t get regular England game time
Cipriani,an outstanding player who becomes world class with a back line ( 9-15) that really know their positions. Playing Cipriani with a 12 that is a 10, a 15 that is not the best ball handler at pace,and, a 9 with a short pass will not be to his advantage although he will make the best of it. Given his vision and rugby brain I don,t care if his tackling is not the best.
Banahan still the best signing
Cipriani is fantastic for English rugby, Hope Eddie has the ballsto play him. Should be exciting for all rugby fans.
@51 @60 Quote from DC earlier today - "I've always enjoyed playing at Kingsholm and am excited at the prospect of spending the next few years in Cherry and White and playing in front of the Shed" Hopefully means he's signed for more than one season
So is Williams leaving? Everyone seems to have forgotten about him.Looks like we have quite a lot of depth in the back line:9. WH/CB/BV10. DC/OW/BB/BT12. BT/MA//OW13. HT/BT/TM/MB11/14. MB/CS/OT/TM/HP15. JW/TM/TH/DCWill be interesting to see how it shakes out.
@51. Cipriani probably wouldn't sign up for more than a year. If EJ follows his usual pattern (take someone on tour, totally forget about them in the autumn), he can leave after one year and still get a lucrative french contract. Will be interesting to see how it goes at Gloucester. Well, hopefully. AP is better with a well functioning cipriani.
44. We all make mistakes? Yeah, but when you make mistake after mistake after mistake over a period of many years ...
@45 I think we may see more of Justin Marshall rather than CS over the next season
I think we may see more of Justin Marshall rather than CS over the next season
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
This is a great signing for Gloucester. But I’m not if it’s been mentioned, I haven’t seen anywhere the length of the contract.I’ve a feeling it might be one season, which would be a bit strange in my book.
Re: 47. Posted by NeilTI don't know why you think Willie Heinz kicks "8 out of 10" as Gloucester had the lowest kicking rate of all of the Premiership sides this season. Cipriani will be the perfect fit in a team that prefers to keep the ball and run with it.
Cipriani will assimilate quickly and further enhance The Cherry and Whites patterns of play for attacking passing rugby. Good luck to him.
Despite being a Tigers fan, I've a real soft spot for Gloucester with ex-tigers 36 & Slater going there. It's not all been great this season, but you have to admire their new attacking style & attitude. Hopefully they can keep the excellent Trinder fit and then have a backline with Woodward, Bananhan & Cipriani. That's a very exciting prospect indeed. Worth a few more trips to Glous I reckon.
If DC has a good summer tour and persuades Eddie to take a chance on him, what odds on Ford @10, Farrel @12 and DC @15 in the same England team. Nah, that would be far too exciting for Steady Eddie.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.
You must sign in to rate comments
Close
Comments
Comment number 69. Posted by Apodicticuson 15 May 2018 18:22
I think Gloucester will be the team to watch next season with first Banahan and now Cipriani in the team. Mind you they need to play a 'quick-fire' scrum-half as well. Cipriani is a class act & I hope he gets lots of chances in SA
Comment number 68. Posted by Malcolmon 15 May 2018 15:31
Glos need more than a touch of magic judging by performance last Fri in Bilbao. Have they got a scrum half who can deliver the quick ball DC prefers? Banahan could bring some much needed focus and consistency though and players will be needed to have a chance in Champions Cup.
Comment number 67. Posted by Semper Veritason 15 May 2018 10:42
DC is s maverick who has moments of magic but nowhere near cool or more importantly consistent enough for international rugby. Probably a good signing for Gloucester though.
Comment number 66. Posted by Entertaineron 15 May 2018 09:21
Excellent signing but assume it’s only a 1 year deal as will leave his options open for France if he doesn’t get regular England game time
Comment number 65. Posted by ovalandouton 15 May 2018 08:44
Cipriani,an outstanding player who becomes world class with a back line ( 9-15) that really know their positions. Playing Cipriani with a 12 that is a 10, a 15 that is not the best ball handler at pace,and, a 9 with a short pass will not be to his advantage although he will make the best of it. Given his vision and rugby brain I don,t care if his tackling is not the best.
Comment number 64. Posted by Nick Coyleon 15 May 2018 08:36
Banahan still the best signing
Comment number 63. Posted by philip straffordon 15 May 2018 04:57
Cipriani is fantastic for English rugby, Hope Eddie has the balls
to play him. Should be exciting for all rugby fans.
Comment number 62. Posted by Shedheadon 14 May 2018 21:50
@51 @60 Quote from DC earlier today - "I've always enjoyed playing at Kingsholm and am excited at the prospect of spending the next few years in Cherry and White and playing in front of the Shed" Hopefully means he's signed for more than one season
Comment number 61. Posted by MoonInUranuson 14 May 2018 21:47
So is Williams leaving? Everyone seems to have forgotten about him.
Looks like we have quite a lot of depth in the back line:
9. WH/CB/BV
10. DC/OW/BB/BT
12. BT/MA//OW
13. HT/BT/TM/MB
11/14. MB/CS/OT/TM/HP
15. JW/TM/TH/DC
Will be interesting to see how it shakes out.
Comment number 60. Posted by EdwardLongshankson 14 May 2018 21:39
@51. Cipriani probably wouldn't sign up for more than a year. If EJ follows his usual pattern (take someone on tour, totally forget about them in the autumn), he can leave after one year and still get a lucrative french contract. Will be interesting to see how it goes at Gloucester. Well, hopefully. AP is better with a well functioning cipriani.
Comment number 59. Posted by JimmyCon 14 May 2018 21:32
44. We all make mistakes? Yeah, but when you make mistake after mistake after mistake over a period of many years ...
Comment number 58. Posted by Shedheadon 14 May 2018 21:21
@45 I think we may see more of Justin Marshall rather than CS over the next season
Comment number 57. Posted by Shedheadon 14 May 2018 21:01
I think we may see more of Justin Marshall rather than CS over the next season
Comment number 56. Posted by We all laugh at the London stadiumon 14 May 2018 20:44
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
Comment number 55. Posted by Baggioon 14 May 2018 20:41
This is a great signing for Gloucester. But I’m not if it’s been mentioned, I haven’t seen anywhere the length of the contract.
I’ve a feeling it might be one season, which would be a bit strange in my book.
Comment number 54. Posted by Leeon 14 May 2018 20:06
Re: 47. Posted by NeilT
I don't know why you think Willie Heinz kicks "8 out of 10" as Gloucester had the lowest kicking rate of all of the Premiership sides this season. Cipriani will be the perfect fit in a team that prefers to keep the ball and run with it.
Comment number 53. Posted by Billyboybon 14 May 2018 20:02
Cipriani will assimilate quickly and further enhance The Cherry and Whites patterns of play for attacking passing rugby. Good luck to him.
Comment number 52. Posted by AndyMPon 14 May 2018 17:35
Despite being a Tigers fan, I've a real soft spot for Gloucester with ex-tigers 36 & Slater going there. It's not all been great this season, but you have to admire their new attacking style & attitude. Hopefully they can keep the excellent Trinder fit and then have a backline with Woodward, Bananhan & Cipriani. That's a very exciting prospect indeed. Worth a few more trips to Glous I reckon.
Comment number 51. Posted by Grumpyoldmanon 14 May 2018 17:12
If DC has a good summer tour and persuades Eddie to take a chance on him, what odds on Ford @10, Farrel @12 and DC @15 in the same England team. Nah, that would be far too exciting for Steady Eddie.
We're having some problems displaying the comments at the moment. Sorry. We're doing our best to fix it.More comments Loading…
You must sign in to rate comments
Close