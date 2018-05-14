Charlie Matthews: Wasps sign lock from Harlequins

Charlie Matthews made his Harlequins debut at the age of 18 in 2009

Wasps have signed lock Charlie Matthews from Harlequins for next season.

The 26-year-old, who has represented England Saxons, made 163 appearances for Quins following his debut against Newcastle in 2009.

Matthews said he was looking forward to a "new challenge" at the Coventry-based club having played his first game for Quins at the age of 18.

"I will always have fantastic memories and be very proud of my time at the club," Matthews added.

"It's an exciting time to be heading to the Ricoh Arena as they contend for titles and trophies in the upcoming seasons."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Yong said Matthews has "untapped potential".

"He is a proven operator who has performed well against us on a number of occasions, so when we heard Matt Symons was leaving he was an obvious target," Young said.

"With Joe Launchbury, James Gaskell, Kearnan Myall and Will Rowlands already in the squad we are well-blessed with second rows and adding Charlie to that group further increases competition for places."