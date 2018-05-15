Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets full-back ruled out of Pro14 semi-final at Glasgow

Leigh Halfpenny has scored 290 points, including eight tries, in his 17 appearances for Scarlets since he joined for 2017-18

Guinness Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales & BBC Alba, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Scarlets' Pro14 play-off semi-final against Glasgow on Friday by injury.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back has a torn hamstring.

However, another 15, Johnny McNicholl, is over a shoulder injury and could play for the first time since February.

"Leigh has a small tear there so with any luck, should we get through the semi-final then he may be available for the final," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Johnny been's training really, really well for the last couple of weeks.

"The last obstacle for him was full contact and he's done that, come through so he's available for selection."

