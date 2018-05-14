Premiership Player of the Season: Armand, Cipriani, De Klerk, Gibson & Goneva nominated

(Left to right) Sale's Faf de Klerk, Wasps' Danny Cipriani, Northampton's Jamie Gibson, Exeter's Don Armand and Newcastle's Vereniki Goneva

Joint leading try-scorer Vereniki Goneva is among five nominees for the Premiership player of the season award.

The Newcastle wing has scored 13 times in 2017-18 to help the Falcons into the end-of-season play-offs.

Exeter back-row Don Armand and Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani also make the list and will feature in the play-offs.

Northampton flanker Jamie Gibson and Sale's South Africa international scrum-half Faf de Klerk complete the shortlist, which was chosen by a panel.

Gibson, 27, and De Klerk are two of just four players to have played in all 22 Premiership games this season.

Cipriani, 30, has been included in a 34-man England squad for the tour of South Africa in June and will play for Gloucester next term.

Zimbabwe-born Armand, meanwhile, made his England debut last summer and picked up a second cap in their Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March.

The nine-strong panel was made up of Alastair Eykyn (BT Sport), Nick Mullins (BT Sport), Sonja McLaughlan (BBC Sport), Sarah Mockford (Rugby World), Mick Cleary (Telegraph), Stephen Jones (The Times), Jonny Fordham (The Sun), Dave Rogers (Getty Images) and Chris Jones (BBC Sport), with Paul Morgan (Premiership Rugby's communications director) as chairman.

The winner, who will succeed Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth, will be announced at the Premiership Rugby Awards on Wednesday.