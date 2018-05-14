Henry Trinder and Marland Yarde join England's training squad

From the section

Marland Yarde has won 13 caps for England

Gloucester back Henry Trinder and Sale Sharks winger Marland Yarde have been called into England's training squad for this week's camp in Brighton.

London Irish winger Ben Loader will remain with the England Under-20 squad for treatment on an ankle injury.

Sale's 18-year-old fly-half Cameron Redpath will report to the camp on Monday for treatment on a knee injury and is not expected to train this week.

The squad features players not involved in the Premiership semi-finals.

Saracens host Wasps on Saturday, while Newcastle travel to defending champions Exeter.

England training squad

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish)*, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors)*, Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Cameron Redpath (Sale Sharks)*, Marcus Smith (Harlequins)*, Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Henry Trinder (Gloucester), Ben Vellacott (Gloucester)*, Jason Woodward (Gloucester)*, Marland Yarde (Sale Sharks), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks)*, Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Ellis (Bath)*, Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George McGuigan (Leicester Tigers)*, Josh McNally (London Irish)*, Zach Mercer (Bath)*, Beno Obano (Bath)*, Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Jono Ross (Sale Sharks)*, Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors)*, Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors)* Elliott Stooke (Bath)*

*uncapped