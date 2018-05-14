Girvan Dempsey: Leinster attack coach to join Premiership side Bath

Girvan Dempsey will join Bath for the 2018-19 season

Bath have appointed Leinster's Girvan Dempsey as their new attack coach.

Dempsey, 42, was part of the coaching team which helped the Irish side win the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

He won 82 caps for Ireland in his playing career, as well as lifting the Heineken Cup with Leinster.

"He is a fantastic addition to our team and I believe together we can go on to great things, not only next season but for years to come," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.