Gheorghe Gajion: Ospreys sign Moldova tight-head prop

Gheorghe Gajion has been playing for French side Trelissac

Ospreys have signed Moldova prop Gheorghe Gajion.

The 25-year old tight-head, who has 13 caps, impressed on trial and joins from French Federale 1 side Trelissac, while he has also played for Rovigo in Italy.

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said: "Gheorghe... is someone who the coaches believe has the raw ingredients to make a real impact."

Gajion is the second tight-head signing for next season, with Tom Botha joining from Pro14 rivals Cheetahs.

He follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Dmitri Arhip, who is heading to France next season after almost six years with Ospreys.

Wales players Aled Davies, George North and Scott Williams, plus Namibian international Lesley Klim are the other new recruits so far to the Liberty Stadium for next season.

Along with Botha, Gajion will compete with Ma'afu Fia and young Welsh tight-heads Alex Jeffries and Mitchell Walsh for playing time.