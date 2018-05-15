Angus O’Brien: Scarlets sign Dragons fly-half

Fly-half Angus O'Brien was Dragons' top scorer in the 2016-17 season

Scarlets have signed fly-half Angus O'Brien from Dragons.

The 23-year-old former Wales Under-20s player was Dragons' top scorer in 2016-17 and previously played for Premiership side Cross Keys.

Loose forward Ed Kennedy, also 23, is another new Scarlets recruit and joins from Australian side Randwick, although the 6ft 4in player is Welsh qualified.

"Both Angus and Ed are two young guys looking to continue their development," Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said.

"Having young players pushing the seniors and starting team is what drives the whole squad and helps us to be competitive."

Scarlets have already signed Uzair Casseim, Clayton Blommetjies, Kieron Fonotia, Blade Thomson, Kieran Hardy and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne for the 2018-19 season.