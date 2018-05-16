Juan Figallo: Argentina prop extends Saracens contract until 2021

Juan Figallo has won 24 international caps for Argentina

Saracens prop Juan Figallo has extended his contract with the Premiership club until the summer of 2021.

The 30-year-old Argentina international has made 88 appearances in all competitions for Sarries since joining from French side Montpellier in 2014.

"Juan has contributed enormously in his four years at the club," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He's a great player, a brilliant character and we're delighted to have him and his family stay at Saracens."