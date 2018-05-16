Northampton Saints appoint Matt Ferguson as assistant coach

Matt Ferguson will work under new Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd (right), while Alan Dickens (left) was in interim charge at the end of last season

Northampton Saints have named former England Women's and London Irish coach Matt Ferguson as their assistant coach for the 2018-19 campaign.

The 39-year-old, whose expertise is working on the scrum, will work under new director of rugby Chris Boyd.

He has worked at Cardiff, Bristol and London Welsh, spending the past year at relegated Premiership side Irish.

"I'm really looking forward to teaming up with such a talented group of players already at Saints," he said.

Ferguson told the club website: "This is a really exciting opportunity for me to work for one of the biggest clubs in English rugby and learn from one of the most well-respected coaches in the world in Chris Boyd."

Ferguson will join Northampton in June to start work for pre-season training.