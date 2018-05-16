Connacht: Former Ulster hooker Jonny Murphy joins from Rotherham

Murphy (right) made his senior debut for Ulster in the 2016/17 season

Connacht have added another forward to their squad for next season following the signing of former Ulster hooker Jonny Murphy from Rotherham Titans.

The Craigavon native has previously represented Ireland at underage level.

Murphy is the second forward to move to Galway in as many days after the capture of Irish qualified lock Joe Maksymiw from Leicester Tigers.

Connacht are also seeking a successor to head coach Kieran Keane, who left the Sportsground after just one season.

The New Zealand-born coach joined on a three-year contract last summer but parted company with the province after a disappointing debut season that featured a Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Gloucester and a sixth place finish Conference A of the Pro14.

Murphy, 26, spent one season with Rotherham but will leave the Yorkshire club following their relegation from the Championship.

"We are delighted that Jonny has signed for Connacht ahead of the 2018/19 season," said defence coach Peter Wilkins.

"He is a powerful and robust forward who will provide increased options to our game."

On Tuesday, the Irish province completed the signing of Maksymiw, who was part of the England Under-18's tour to South Africa in 2014.

The second row, 22, made his only senior appearance for Leicester in an Anglo-Welsh Cup win against Sale Sharks in 2014.