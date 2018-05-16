BBC Sport - Gibbes hails 'real rugby technician' McFarland

Gibbes hails 'real rugby technician' McFarland

Jono Gibbes says he is impressed by the man who will succeed him as Ulster head coach next season.

Gibbes spoke to the Scotland assistant coach Dan McFarland about the squad he will inherit at Ulster and said McFarland will add a lot to the province when he takes charge at Kingspan Stadium.

Former Glasgow Warriors and Connacht forwards coach McFarland has agreed a three year contract with Ulster and is currently working out a notice period with the Scottish Rugby Union.

"He's a real technician, a guy that's very thorough, meticulous in planning, and a genuinely good guy," said Gibbes.

Top videos

Video

Gibbes hails 'real rugby technician' McFarland

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

  • From the section England
Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

  • From the section England
Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Selby v Warrington: Head to head

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories