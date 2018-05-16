BBC Sport - Gloucester Rugby reveal new logo and offer to replace fans' old tattoos

Gloucester reveal new logo - and will replace old tattoos

Gloucester Rugby offer to pay for fans to replace any tattoos of their old logo, after revealing a new re-designed logo.

The Premiership club said: "If anybody who has the previous logo as a tattoo (2007-2018) and wants to have a tattoo of the new logo, then the club will cover the cost of this."

BBC Points West's Steve Knibbs reports from Kingsholm as fans react to the change.

Top Stories