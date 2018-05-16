BBC Sport - Gloucester Rugby reveal new logo and offer to replace fans' old tattoos

Gloucester reveal new logo - and will replace old tattoos

Gloucester Rugby offer to pay for fans to replace any tattoos of their old logo, after revealing a new re-designed logo.

The Premiership club said: "If anybody who has the previous logo as a tattoo (2007-2018) and wants to have a tattoo of the new logo, then the club will cover the cost of this."

BBC Points West's Steve Knibbs reports from Kingsholm as fans react to the change.

Top videos

Video

Gloucester reveal new logo - and will replace old tattoos

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Wales hockey goalkeeper opens up about depression

  • From the section Hockey
Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

  • From the section Man Utd

Top Stories