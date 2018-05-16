Rugby Players Ireland: Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale win Player awards

Stockdale is congratulated by Rob Kearney (15), Earls and Bundee Aki (right) after one of his two tries against Italy

Ireland wingers Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale won the top individual prizes at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards.

Earls was voted the Players' Player of the Year after a he played a key role in Ireland's Grand Slam-winning season.

Stockdale was named the Young Player of the Year after making his Test debut against the United States last summer.

The Ulster wing became the first player to score seven tries in a Six Nations campaign as Ireland won the title for the third time in five years.

Earls was chosen ahead of his Ireland team-mates Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong after a series of superb performances this season, which saw Ireland win their third Grand Slam title while Munster advanced to the Champions Cup quarter-finals and the knock-out stages of the Pro14.

Jacob Stockdale was the recipient of the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year 2018 after Leinster's James Ryan and Jordan Larmour had also been nominated.

"It has been a great season with many special memories for me," said Earls.

"For all the successes, there were some challenges along the way too and so it means a lot to get the recognition of my fellow players across the country.

"I've given it my all, but it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my teammates, friends and of course my family."

The Women's Player of the Year 2018 was presented to former captain Claire Molloy and Lucy Mulhall was named the Women's Sevens Player of the Year.

The Supporters' Player of the Year was awarded to Connacht centre Bundee Aki, who made his international debut in the November series win against South Africa.

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll was inducted into the Hall of Fame and Ireland's Six Nations success was voted the Rugby Moment of the Year via an online Twitter poll.