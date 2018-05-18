Phil Bennett hopes Rhys Patchell can deliver from the boot against Glasgow

Rhys Patchell and Leigh Halfpenny are both ex Cardiff Blues players

Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba & BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Phil Bennett hopes Rhys Patchell can fill the gap left by Leigh Halfpenny against Glasgow.

Johnny McNicholl replaces the injured Halfpenny at full-back despite not playing since February but kicking duty will now fall to Patchell.

Bennett, who won 29 caps as fly-half between 1969 and 1978, says penalties will be crucial in what he expects will be a close match.

"It will come down to three or five points," said Bennett.

"The one thing Scarlets fans will be worried about is penalties because it's going to be that tight.

"Of course they are missing Leigh Halfpenny who is easily one of the great goal-kickers in world rugby.

"Let's hope Patchell can slot them over, because it will be that tight coming down to penalties."

Bennett said the other key battle the Scarlets will need to win to beat Glasgow will be between the forwards.

"When the Scarlets beat Glasgow a month or so ago they hammered them at Parc y Scarlets," said Bennett.

"Where they beat them that day was up front, and that is where the game can also be won or lost.

"It could go either way. Glasgow at home are virtually unbeatable but the Scarlets have shown, at their best, they can compete with anyone."

Copy Gatland's plan v Scotland

Gareth Davies scored one of the Wales tries against Scotland

The highlight of Wales' 2018 Six Nations campaign was their opening game rout against Scotland, as Warren Gatland's side won 34-7.

In that match, Wales started with 10 Scarlets players while Scotland had six from Glasgow, and Bennett believes similar tactics would pay dividends for the Welsh region on Friday.

"They should follow the plan Warren Gatland had for Wales against Scotland," Bennett said.

"They kicked the ball deep to Hogg and let him run it, they came up as a line and knocked him back.

"Then Finn Russell, who on his day is one of the best fly-halves in Europe, had a shocker because he had to try to do too much."