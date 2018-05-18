Nick Malouf to exit Leicester Tigers after one season with Premiership club

Nick Malouf scored six tries in 21 appearances for Leicester during the 2017-18 season

Winger Nick Malouf is to leave Leicester Tigers after one season with the Premiership club to return to the Australia Sevens side.

The 25-year-old scored six tries in 21 appearances for Tigers in 2017-18.

"He worked very hard to earn a place here and he demonstrated that he has a big future ahead of him," said Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor.

"But we understand his reasoning behind returning to Australia and to their Sevens squad, and we wish him well."

Malouf featured for Australia in rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.