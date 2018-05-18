Jake Ashby: Cornish Pirates sign Netherlands scrum-half from Bury St Edmunds

Jake Ashby (left) plays a pass
Jake Ashby (left) played for several clubs in New Zealand before moving to England

Cornish Pirates have signed Netherlands scrum-half Jake Ashby from National Two South side Bury St Edmunds on a one-year contract.

New Zealand-born Ashby, 26, qualifies for the Netherlands through his mother's side of the family.

He joins hooker Dan Frost and fellow scrum-half Alex Schwarz, who have moved to the Championship side this month.

"It is a chance to challenge myself and others, and to keep growing my game," Ashby told the club website.

