Jake Ashby: Cornish Pirates sign Netherlands scrum-half from Bury St Edmunds
Cornish Pirates have signed Netherlands scrum-half Jake Ashby from National Two South side Bury St Edmunds on a one-year contract.
New Zealand-born Ashby, 26, qualifies for the Netherlands through his mother's side of the family.
He joins hooker Dan Frost and fellow scrum-half Alex Schwarz, who have moved to the Championship side this month.
"It is a chance to challenge myself and others, and to keep growing my game," Ashby told the club website.