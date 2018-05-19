Glasgow 13-28 Scarlets: Warriors will get better - Dave Rennie

Dave Rennie replaced Gregor Townsend as Glasgow head coach at the start of the season

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie believes his team have laid a platform to succeed next season despite going down to Scarlets in the Pro14 semi-final.

Warriors found the defending champions too hot to handle, with the Welsh side running in four tries to effectively kill the game after 48 minutes.

Rennie was disappointed in the Glasgow performance, but refused to be too critical of his players.

"I don't doubt the guys' efforts," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"They're a great bunch of men and they worked hard. We just weren't sharp or clinical enough.

"Scarlets scored from three line-breaks - we had four and didn't score from any of them.

"We had a lot of good moments but not for long enough, it's so disappointing."

While satisfied with the commitment of his players, Rennie lamented the defensive mistakes that allowed Scarlets in for some easy scores.

"We've got systems defensively but they don't count for much if individuals fall off tackles," the Kiwi said. "As a group we lacked real line-speed."

Warriors suffered a huge blow shortly before kick-off when Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg was ruled out through illness and was replaced by Ruaridh Jackson, but Rennie refused to use that as an excuse for his side's sub-standard display.

"Ruaridh Jackson has been outstanding for us this year," Rennie continued. "Hoggy is obviously a world class player but we had some pretty able replacements and there's no excuses here."

The former Chiefs coach says he has enjoyed his first campaign in charge at Scotstoun, and believes his squad is well-equipped to come back and challenge next season.

"They're a great bunch of boys who are determined to get better. We've set a foundation now so we can build on that in a few months time when the boys come back in."