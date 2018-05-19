John Barclay: Scarlets back-rower a doubt for Pro14 final

Barclay left Scotstoun on crutches, with his foot in a protective boot, after suffering an ankle injury

Pro14 final Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets could be without Scotland back-rower John Barclay for their Pro14 final in Dublin next Saturday.

The 31-year-old suffered suspected ankle and Achilles injuries early on in Friday's semi-final win at Glasgow.

It means the Edinburgh-bound player's five-season playing stint at Scarlets could be over.

Leinster and Munster face each other in the other semi-final on Saturday (15:15 BST) to determine who takes on Scarlets, the reigning champions.

Scarlets ran in four tries at Scotstoun as they overcame the hosts to reach their second successive final.

Barclay was among several senior Scotland players rested from their summer tour of Canada, USA and Argentina.