BBC Sport - Watch: Ulster defeat Ospreys 35-17 in European Champions Cup play-off

Watch: Ulster defeat Ospreys in European play-off

Ulster score four tries in a 35-17 win over the Ospreys at Kingpsan Stadium in the play-off to decide the final Pro14 team to take part in next season's Champions Cup.

Craig Gilroy touched down twice, with Kieran Treadwell and Jacob Stockdale also crossing for the hosts.

Alun Wyn Jones, Jeff Hassler and Dan Biggar were the try-scorers for the Ospreys.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Ulster defeat Ospreys in European play-off

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Video

Farah leads Manchester bomb anniversary tribute

Video

Safe hands! Juventus keeper makes victory parade save

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories