BBC Sport - Wales 'making statement' over English-based player availability

Wales 'made statement' over player availability

Former Wales dual-code international Jonathan Davies and ex-Ospreys coach Sean Holley tell Scrum V that Wales have "taken a stand" over player availability.

Wales' Test with South Africa on 2 June is outside the official World Rugby window and English-based players Luke Charteris, Tomas Francis and Josh Adams are not eligible to play after being withdrawn on Premiership Rugby Limited's request.

The trio were subsequently dropped from the Wales squad, which subsequently includes two Tests in Argentina that are within the window.

*Watch Scrum V on Sunday 27 May at 19:00 BST on BBC Two Wales and online for reaction and highlights from the Pro14 final; Scrum V is also available on the BBC iPlayer for seven days after transmission.

Top Stories