'Shaun Edwards perfect choice for England' says Matt Dawson

Edwards was part of the 2009 Lions coaching team and has been with Wales since 2008

Shaun Edwards is the perfect choice to replace Paul Gustard as England defence coach, says Matt Dawson.

Edwards has been one of Warren Gatland's assistants with Wales since 2008, and is contracted to the Welsh Rugby Union until next year.

But with Gustard joining Harlequins as head of rugby, England have a hole to fill in their coaching team.

"All England players would benefit from Edwards' rugby experience," World Cup winner Dawson told BBC Sport.

Edwards, 51, was also interviewed for the role at Quins, a sign that he would be prepared to leave Wales for the right opportunity.

And Dawson, who worked under Edwards at Wasps, has urged the RFU to get their man.

"Ask anyone who has had Shaun as a coach over the years and they'll say he significantly developed them as players and people," Dawson said.

"[He taught] the older players about how to keep grounded, and the younger players about how high the bar needs to be set."

Dawson feels a job on the England coaching team would appeal to Edwards, who has won two Grand Slams and a Six Nations title in his decade at Wales.

"Deep down surely this would be the biggest gig he's yet to serve in a phenomenal career," he added.

Meanwhile, BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods reports Edwards could be a contender to take over at his hometown club Wigan, following the news Warriors head coach Shaun Wane is to leave at the end of the 2018 Super League season.