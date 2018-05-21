England U20: Ben Curry called up for World Rugby U20 Championship

Ben Curry is yet to win a senior England cap

Sale Sharks flanker Ben Curry has been named in England's Under-20 squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship later in May.

The 19-year-old was part of the England senior men's squad for their tour of Argentina in the summer of 2017.

However, twin brother Tom will not join the under-20 squad for the tournament in France as he has a senior call-up.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs prop Marcus Street will miss this year's competition because of injury.

"Selection has been incredibly difficult as there were a lot of players to choose from and in some positions it's been a really tight call," coach Steve Bates said.

"We saw real glimpses of what this team is capable of during the Six Nations, and I was proud of the way they performed.

"The challenge for us now is to consistently play high-intensity, high-tempo rugby and to turn up the heat on our opposition for the full 80 minutes."

Forwards: Josh Basham (London Irish), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Beck Cutting (Worcester Warriors), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester Rugby), Ciaran Knight (Gloucester Rugby), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Sam Lewis (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Oghre (Wasps), Ehren Painter (Northampton Saints), James Scott (Worcester Warriors), Alex Seville (Gloucester Rugby), Toby Trinder (Northampton Saints), Henry Walker (Gloucester Rugby), Tom Willis (Wasps).

Backs: Rory Brand (London Irish), Will Butler (Worcester Warriors), Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), James Grayson (Northampton Saints), Tom Hardwick (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins), Ben Loader (London Irish), Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers), Tom Parton (London Irish), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben White (Leicester Tigers).