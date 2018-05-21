Paul Gustard: Harlequins name England defence coach as new head of rugby

Newcastle-born Paul Gustard (centre) won four Premiership titles as a player with Leicester

Premiership side Harlequins have named England defence coach Paul Gustard as their new head of rugby.

The 42-year-old will join the London club after England's tour to South Africa next month and will replace John Kingston, who left by mutual consent.

Gustard has worked with Eddie Jones since 2016 and was under contract until 2019, but Quins agreed compensation with the Rugby Football Union.

"I just couldn't turn this opportunity down," Gustard said.

"I am a proud Englishman and it has been a privilege to represent my country and work under Eddie. He has supported me in accepting this new role and I will continue to have a strong relationship with him.

"However, I am now ready to lead a team and I am thrilled to have this chance at one of the Premiership's biggest clubs."

Over the past two-and-a-half years Gustard helped England win back-to-back Six Nations titles, as well as series victories away from home against Australia and Argentina.

His departure leaves Jones without a permanent defence and attack coach just 15 months before the start of the World Cup.

Quins finished 10th in the Premiership and have restructured their coaching team, with the previous director of rugby role split into a head of rugby and a general manager.

The club say they will make the latter appointment "in due course".