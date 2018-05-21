Gerbrandt Grobler: Gloucester sign South African lock from Munster

Gerbrandt Grobler
Gerbrandt Grobler started his career with South African side Western Province

Gloucester have signed Munster lock Gerbrandt Grobler ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old South African joined the Irish side last summer after a spell with Top 14 side Racing 92.

"Over the past couple of seasons, Gerbrandt has developed into a top quality second row and made a big impression during his time at Racing and Munster," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"We are excited to add another young, dynamic forward to our squad."

