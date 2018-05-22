BBC Sport - Johnny McNicholl: 'When you go down on that Glasgow pitch, you just burn up'
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets' full-back Johnny McNicholl hopes no more artificial surfaces are introduced to rugby after he and his team-mates' experiences in their Pro14 semi-final win at Glasgow.
The Welsh team defend their title in Dublin against Leinster on Saturday but have complained about injuries sustained on the surface at Scotstoun.