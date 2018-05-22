Jack Willis: Wasps flanker sidelined for up to 12 months with knee injury
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Wasps flanker Jack Willis could be out of action for up to 12 months because of the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's Premiership semi-final.
The 21-year-old had been named in England's squad for the tour of South Africa but now faces a lengthy absence.
Scans on the injury picked up against Saracens revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Willis went off after a collision towards the end of the first half with Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell.
A Wasps statement said: "Following consultation with a specialist, it has been determined that Jack Willis sustained a significant multi-ligament injury to his right knee during last Saturday's Aviva Premiership semi-final.
"This includes a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
"The injury is expected to keep him out of action for a period between nine and 12 months."