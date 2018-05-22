Jack Willis: Wasps flanker sidelined for up to 12 months with knee injury

Jack Willis helped off the pitch after suffering a serious knee injury against Saracens on Saturday.

Wasps flanker Jack Willis could be out of action for up to 12 months because of the knee injury he sustained in Saturday's Premiership semi-final.

The 21-year-old had been named in England's squad for the tour of South Africa but now faces a lengthy absence.

Scans on the injury picked up against Saracens revealed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Willis went off after a collision towards the end of the first half with Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell.

A Wasps statement said: "Following consultation with a specialist, it has been determined that Jack Willis sustained a significant multi-ligament injury to his right knee during last Saturday's Aviva Premiership semi-final.

"This includes a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"The injury is expected to keep him out of action for a period between nine and 12 months."