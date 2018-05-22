John Barclay: Edinburgh-bound Scarlets back-rower out for six months after Achilles surgery

Barclay left Scotstoun on crutches, with his foot in a protective boot, after suffering an ankle injury

Pro14 final Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scotland captain John Barclay will be sidelined for at least six months after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Scarlets back-rower, 31, sustained the injury early in Friday's Pro14 semi-final win at Glasgow, and will miss Saturday's final against Leinster.

He will also miss the first few months of the season with new club Edinburgh.

Barclay will also be ruled out of Scotland's autumn Tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

He was among several senior Scotland players rested by head coach Gregor Townsend for the forthcoming summer tour of Canada, USA and Argentina.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "It's naturally disappointing to lose one of our key summer signings through injury but I'm more disappointed for the player, as I know how much he was looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season.

"We're still looking forward to welcoming a man of John's calibre into the group this summer where I know he will help build on the culture and environment that we established last season."

Scarlets ran in four tries at Scotstoun as they overcame the hosts to reach their second successive final, but Barclay departed after nine minutes because of the injury.