Ben Loader: England winger hopes to become family's second world champion

Ben Loader scored a try on his Premiership debut for London Irish earlier this month

World Rugby under-20 Championship Venue: France Date: 30 May - 17 June 30 May: England v Argentina (17:30 BST) 3 June: England v Italy (15:30 BST) 7 June: England v Scotland (20:00 BST)

Ben Loader is hoping to emulate his younger brother Danny by becoming a world champion with England next month.

The London Irish winger, 19, is part of the England squad who begin their World Under-20 campaign against Argentina on Wednesday (17:30 BST) in France.

Danny lifted football's Under-17 World Cup last October.

"It's amazing what he's done and what we're both doing on our journeys so far," Ben said. "Without our parents' support, we couldn't have done it."

Danny Loader, a 17-year-old forward at Reading FC, scored during the group stages of England's march to the U17s title in India.

And Ben says a second world champion in the family would be very special for their parents.

"They're so proud and I give full credit to them," he told BBC Sport. "They supported us whatever we wanted to do.

"It was often dad's taxi service to training and games. Being part of a team and being world champion aged 17 is just incredible for Danny. I just support him in everything he does and am so proud."

Danny Loader has now represented England at under-18 level as well

Loader will miss the tournament opener against Argentina while he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

But he is sure to be in contention once fully fit after scoring a try in a warm-up match against South Africa Under-20s.

"This is my first year with the Under-20s and the Six Nations was my first experience," he said. "It's just one shot for me at playing at a world cup, it gives me more drive to play as well as I can.

"I know others are in different situations as some people get two years or have done it before. But we are here together and as a group of players we need to give it the best shot we can."