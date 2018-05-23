BBC Sport - Pro14 final: 'Patchell developing and Sexton world class' - Pivac

'Patchell developing and Sexton world class'

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says Rhys Patchell is still developing as a fly-half, whereas Leinster's Johnny Sexton is "world class".

Defending champions Scarlets go head to head with the newly-crowned European Champions in Saturday's Pro14 final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Sexton missed Leinster's semi-final win over Munster and will have a fitness test on his groin injury before Saturday's final.

